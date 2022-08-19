Review of CofC baseball program wraps up, Holbrook has ‘full support’ of school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston announced on Friday afternoon that the outside review of their baseball program has concluded.

Last month the school confirmed they had hired an outside law firm to conduct the review but did not give any details into why the review was started or what possible actions they are looking into.

In their statement on Friday a CofC official said “the College has addressed the findings in accordance with its policies. Given that this is a personnel matter, the College will have no further public comment.”

The school also said that head coach Chad Holbrook continues to have the full support of the athletic department and the school.

Holbrook would release his own statement on Friday afternoon saying “I appreciate the College reaffirming their continued support. This is the result I expected when the outside review was announced. I have nothing to hide and welcomed the review.”

“I’m not perfect by any means, but I’m proud of how we run our program.” Holbrook said. “It’s an honor to coach an incredible group of young men who perform at a high level both academically and athletically. The outpouring of support during this process from players, current and past, parents, and so many others who are around our program has been truly humbling. I am proud to be the Head Baseball Coach at the College of Charleston and look forward to great things ahead.”

