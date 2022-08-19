RiverDogs Settle for Doubleheader Split Following Thrilling Game One Win

North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs stretched their winning streak to five games with a thrilling 6-5 comeback win in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday night at SRP Park. However, the streak was snapped hours later as Augusta rebounded to win the second game 7-2. The GreenJackets captialized on five RiverDogs errors to score five unearned runs in the twin bill.

The RiverDogs (28-17, 57-53) entered the final inning of game one facing a 5-3 deficit. Alejandro Pie struck out to begin the inning against reliever Tyler Owns before Shane Sasaki worked a walk to begin the rally. Carson Williams flew out to right and it appeared that the GreenJackets were close to ending the game. However, Junior Caminero drew a walk and then Willy Vasquez singled to score Sasaki and put the tying run at second. Ryan Spikes beat out an infield single off of the pitcher to load the bases and Blake Robertson worked a bases load walk to tie the game. In the next at-bat, Kenny Piper hit a groundball to third, but the throw from David McCabe caused the first baseman to pull his foot and the RiverDogs had the lead. Matthew Peguero stranded the tying run to end it in the bottom half.

Augusta (21-23, 57-53) took a pair of one-run leads on sacrifice flies from Stephen Paolini in the third and fifth innings. Each time, the RiverDogs came back to tie or take the lead. In the fourth, Piper worked a walk with the bases loaded to force in a run that evened the score at 1-1. In the sixth, Spikes tied the game with a solo home run and then Oneill Manzueta put the visitors in front 3-2 with a double to the right center gap.

The GreenJackets took the lead right back against Matthew Peguero in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, two singles with a walk in the middle tied the game. Following a fielder’s choice and a walk, the bases were loaded with two outs. Peguero induced a groundball to short, but Williams flip to second was off target and allowed two runs to score. Peguero escaped further damage, setting the stage for the comeback in the seventh.

Daiveyon Whittle worked 5.0 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits. He walked three and struck out four. Peguero allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits in 2.0 frames to pick up the win.

In the second game, it was the RiverDogs who managed to grab a couple of one-run leads early. Caminero’s RBI single in the third made it 1-0, but Augusta tied the score when Alex Ayala Jr. committed a balk with a runner at third base in the fourth. Nathan Perry blasted a solo home run to make it 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, but Augusta pulled even on David McCabe’s infield hit off of Jonny Cuevas in the top of the fifth.

The game swung in Augusta’s favor in the sixth. Cuevas issued a pair of walks to put two on base and then allowed a three-run home run to Francisco Floyd on an 0-2 curveball to put the GreenJackets in front for the first time at 5-2. Braulio Vasquez added a two-run double with the bases loaded in the seventh for good measure.

Ayala allowed just an unearned run over 4.0 innings in his first start of the season. He allowed just one hit and struck out five. Cuevas surrendered six runs, five earned, on five hits and four walks over 3.0 innings of work in the loss.

Game five of the series is set for Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP JJ Goss (3-5, 4.48) is scheduled to throw for the RiverDogs. Augusta will turn to RHP Luis Vargas (4-4, 3.79).

