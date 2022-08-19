Send us your ‘Friday Night Lights’ Tailgate cheers & chants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High school football is back, and that means another season of Friday Night Lights Tailgate.

Every Friday at 4:30 p.m. during a live stream on Live 5+, Sports Director Kevin Bilodeau previews upcoming games, and shares highlights from the previous week.

To add to the excitement, former high school head cheerleader and Live 5 anchor Ann McGill starts each show off with a cheer!

But this year, Kevin and Ann thought it would be fun to give Lowcountry cheerleaders a chance to be a part of the show.

So, cheerleaders from Lowcountry high schools are invited to submit a cheer or chant that could be chosen to air during the Tailgate show.

Cheers and chants have to be one minute or less and cannot include music. They must be submitted by Thursday at 10 a.m. to be considered for air in that week’s edition.

You can submit your cheer at this link:

