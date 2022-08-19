Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.

There the officer meet with the victim, who said she was riding her bike on Patriot Boulevard by the North Charleston Aquatic Center. While on the sidewalk, she was hit by a blue vehicle, an incident report stated.

The victim says a woman got out of her vehicle to check on her. The victim reportedly told the woman she was fine. However, the student later told the officer she was dizzy, citing medicine she took early.

After the incident, the student “walked her bike and limped to school.” She was taken to the nurse’s office and treated for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating and looking to see if any nearby cameras captured the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

