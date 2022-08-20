Beer cans, Styrofoam and a stiletto; Volunteers clean-up over college move-in weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s move in weekend for college kids across the peninsula, and some neighborhoods can tell just by the trash piling up on the sidewalk.

In the Radcliffe Borough of downtown, just blocks from the College of Charleston campus, more than a dozen volunteers showed to help clean up litter in their neighborhood.

The neighborhood began the clean-up before the pandemic each quarter, but turned into a monthly event.

“The borough is trashed,” neighbor James Doyle said. “[This] location is unique. It abuts King street, and it abuts the college, so there’s tremendous foot traffic at night, Friday night, Saturday night. They can’t drink on King street, so they ditch their containers on Radcliffe street.”

It’s part of the city’s Keep Charleston Beautiful initiative, where the city lends supplies to volunteers to pick up litter and dispose of it properly.

Doyle came out early Saturday morning, just as he does every month.

“Wouldn’t miss it, " he said. “Checking a box to go to heaven.”

Among the finds of the day, plenty of empty beer and alcohol cans, Styrofoam and even a stiletto heel were found stuck in the mud.

They meet every third Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul at 126 Coming street.

All, including non-residents and students, are encouraged to attend.

Henry Golabek, president of the neighborhood association, said students can get community service credit for taking part.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.