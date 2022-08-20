SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CDC: Lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches possibly linked to E. coli outbreak

The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37...
The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37 people in four states.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy’s restaurants.

On Friday, the CDC reported that 37 people in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana had been infected. Ten people have been hospitalized.

The CDC has not yet confirmed the outbreak’s source, but the agency said 22 of 26 sick people reported eating sandwiches at Wendy’s before getting sick.

As a precaution, the restaurant chain said it would stop serving romaine lettuce in the region.

The CDC is currently not advising people to stop eating romaine lettuce or at Wendy’s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice in connection to the...
Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly I-26 crash, Highway Patrol investigating
Police along with the Charleston County Rescue Squad was called out to the area of Fort Johnson...
Police recover body from James Island marsh
Stefan Mrgan died in November when he was shot in the face in what investigators have said was...
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act
Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

Latest News

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire call, which neighbors say they were...
Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches...
Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling