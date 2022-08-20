Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago.

Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen August 12 and was reported missing August 16.

Her body was discovered in the marsh Friday.

The discovery led to police finalizing arrest affadavits for Brian Curtis Baker, 59, of Charleston with Rich’s murder.

Baker, who has a child with Rich, was previously arrested and charged Thursday with obstruction of justice in the investigation into Rich’s disappearance and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and not to leave the state, according to the Charleston County Public Index.

Hours after Rich’s body was discovered in the water, Baker was discovered dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

In spite of Baker’s death, the Charleston Police Department is continuing its investigation into the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police Department’s central detective at 843-743-7200.

Anyone that would like to submit a tip anonymously is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

