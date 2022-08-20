Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police.

Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League of Northwood Estates in North Charleston, has lived minutes away from this intersection for over 20 years. She says the corner of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road has been rated one of the worst corners in the city for several years.

She says she wants more focus on traffic concerns before the city decides to construct any more buildings along this road.

Mumme says she has had to deal with the aftermath of so many wrecks because she is a nurse.

“I am a nurse, locally, and unfortunately, I see the bad end of that in the hospital situation where we have traffic accident victims that I end up taking care of an emergency situation,” Mumme said.

There have been 438 accidents at this intersection as of August 18, 2022, according to North Charleston Police.

Some of these wrecks have been fatal, one just happening back in June.

Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road are monitored by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. They have been identified by Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Council of Governments as an intersection that needs to be looked at.

BCDCOG says they do not have an active plan on how to fix the traffic concerns as of now.

Mumme says she does not want the city to keep building before this is fixed.

“That’s my biggest issue,” Mumme said. “If you want to build, put the infrastructure in set first, so the community can safely whatever business you feel like needs to be going into our community and include us in that discussion.”

Mumme says she wants to see improvements for better lane changes, U-turns and more enforcement of speed and noise regulations along this intersection. She also says she wants a proper traffic assessment to be done before anything moves forward.

