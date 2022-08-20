Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire

SC Lottery
Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire call, which neighbors say they were told was due to a lightning strike.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire call, which neighbors say they were told was due to a lightning strike.

Crews with the Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Saint Andrews and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments responded to Logan Street Friday night.

They were called after hearing of a fire on the second floor of the home. A witness says that no flames were at the scene after crews arrived.

An incident commander on the scene says the investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear if a lightning strike is to blame.

Neighbors in the area say they were told by firefighters that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

There is no official word on any injuries or the extent of damages caused by the fire.

Friday night saw severe thunderstorms in the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

