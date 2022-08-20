Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire call, which neighbors say they were told was due to a lightning strike.

Crews with the Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Saint Andrews and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments responded to Logan Street Friday night.

They were called after hearing of a fire on the second floor of the home. A witness says that no flames were at the scene after crews arrived.

An incident commander on the scene says the investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear if a lightning strike is to blame.

Neighbors in the area say they were told by firefighters that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

There is no official word on any injuries or the extent of damages caused by the fire.

Friday night saw severe thunderstorms in the Lowcountry.

