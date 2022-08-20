SC Lottery
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead.

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive.

On arrival, they discovered a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

