Deputies looking for Henderson County woman who disappeared from work

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Angela Staton, a 57-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

Deputies said Stanton was at her place of business at around 5:40 a.m. this morning. However, she hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies believe Stanton doesn’t have money, a vehicle, or a phone.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and black jogging pants. They added that her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 828-697-4911 or using the “Submit A Tip” feature on their app.

