FIRST ALERT: Lane flooded on Saint Andrews Boulevard, flooding seen downtown

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane of Saint Andrews Boulevard is flooded Friday night as a storm makes it through the Lowcountry.

A witness in the area says it is flooded “severely” in the lane coming into West Ashley and off the Ashley River bridges.

The light there is also out, according to the witness.

Flooding has also been seen in downtown Charleston Friday night.

Here’s the flooding outside of Rodney Scott’s BBQ on King St. Cars are driving in the middle of the road @Live5News #chsnews #flooding pic.twitter.com/J56x6vj3zU — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) August 20, 2022

King and Huger is absolutely impassable for low cars. Just saw a truck struggle to get through and Jeeps turn around @Live5News #chsnews #flooding #chswx pic.twitter.com/HNKqGbeZ2n — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) August 20, 2022

The National Weather Service Charleston posted a message reminding people to stay safe driving.

“Please don’t drive into flood waters,” NWS said in a tweet. “More than half of all flooding deaths occur in vehicles.”

