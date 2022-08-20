SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Lane flooded on Saint Andrews Boulevard, flooding seen downtown

A witness in the area says it is flooded "severely" in the lane coming into West Ashley and off...
A witness in the area says it is flooded “severely” in the lane coming into West Ashley and off the Ashley River bridges.(Credit: WAFB)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane of Saint Andrews Boulevard is flooded Friday night as a storm makes it through the Lowcountry.

A witness in the area says it is flooded “severely” in the lane coming into West Ashley and off the Ashley River bridges.

The light there is also out, according to the witness.

Flooding has also been seen in downtown Charleston Friday night.

The National Weather Service Charleston posted a message reminding people to stay safe driving.

“Please don’t drive into flood waters,” NWS said in a tweet. “More than half of all flooding deaths occur in vehicles.”

