Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An outrage has left 2,542 customers without power on Isle of Palms and the surrounding area Friday night.

The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.

Power is scheduled to return to the area by 11:30 p.m.

A powerful storm came through the Lowcountry Friday night.

