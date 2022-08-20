SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage

The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches...
The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An outrage has left 2,542 customers without power on Isle of Palms and the surrounding area Friday night.

The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.

Power is scheduled to return to the area by 11:30 p.m.

A powerful storm came through the Lowcountry Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice in connection to the...
Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state
South Carolina troopers were allowing vehicles stuck on I-26 behind a crash to exit the...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly I-26 crash, Highway Patrol investigating
Police along with the Charleston County Rescue Squad was called out to the area of Fort Johnson...
Police recover body from James Island marsh
Stefan Mrgan died in November when he was shot in the face in what investigators have said was...
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act
Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

Latest News

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire call, which neighbors say they were...
Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire
A witness in the area says it is flooded “severely” in the lane coming into West Ashley and off...
FIRST ALERT: Lane flooded on Saint Andrews Boulevard, flooding seen downtown
The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the...
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language