‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As word spread of a missing person’s case that turned deadly close friends hope the victim is remembered for her bubbly and fun personality.

Al Thompson and Billy Anderson met Megan Rich over two years ago and quickly became close friends. Both men described her as a little sister to them and said she did not deserve what has happened.

“She was just a good person, she loved everybody,” Anderson said. “She loved me so much and I loved her so much. I called her my little hippie.”

The Charleston Police Department recovered a body from a marsh on James Island Friday. The body was identified as Rich, 41, who had been reported missing.

Rich’s friends mad over murder suspect’s death

The suspect in her death, Brain Curtis Baker, 59, of Charleston, was then found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds hours later. Baker and Rich shared a child together.

“He’s a coward,” Anderson said. “I wanted him to face justice. I wanted him to walk. I want to pay extra money in my taxes for him to sit in jail. He took the coward’s way out and that shows his personality.”

The discovery of Rich’s body in the marsh led police to finalize arrest affidavits for Baker, 59, with Rich’s murder.

“I knew she was scared of him, but I think she loved him at the same time,” Thompson said. “He was so controlling, and she just wanted to start a family. I’m telling you when she got pregnant, she was excited, she really was. She didn’t plan it but she wanted to start a family.”

Despite Baker’s death, police say they are still investigating the incident.

