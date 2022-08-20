SC Lottery
Stalled front to bring more showers and storms this weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will remain over our area this weekend. This front will keep showers and storms in the forecast each day, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. The front will linger over the area as we head into next week, rain and storm coverage will increase as well. With higher coverage and more clouds, temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 80s by the middle of the week. Localized flooding will be possible through next week, especially for those areas that see several rounds of activity.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Four could become a Tropical Storm this morning. Should it reach that status, the storm would be named Danielle. This system will move inland across Mexico and extreme southern Texas this weekend. Elsewhere, a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today. This wave has a low chance of development (20%) over the next five days as it moves across the Atlantic.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 72.

THURSDAY Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

