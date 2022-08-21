Troopers investigating fatal collision in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester County has left one dead.

The driver was heading north on Wallace Ackerman Drive, approximately 2 miles east of Summerville, when they went off the right side of the road and into a pond, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver died on the scene.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

