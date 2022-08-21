Unsettled weather continues this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will remain over our area today, but we’ll be hot again with highs close to 90! The front will move out of the area early this week, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast. As the old front moves out, another front will approach and stall overhead for the middle to the end of the week. This will keep the unsettled pattern around with showers and storms likely each day through the weekend. With higher coverage and more clouds, temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 80s by the middle of the week. Localized flooding will be possible, especially for those areas that see several rounds of activity.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Four made landfall over Mexico Saturday evening and is moving across south Texas today. Otherwise, a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This wave is forecast to move WNW across the Atlantic over the next few days. This wave has a low chance (20%) of developing. No threat to our area at this time, we will be watching.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 72.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 73.

