24-year-old killed in Orangeburg County crash, coroner says

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has named the man who died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Eutawville that injured two others.

Harley Bozard, of Reevesville, died of injuries in the crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 11:40 a.m. Sunday on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet.

A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45 ran off the right side of the road, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The driver then overcorrected, and the truck ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. While the truck was overturning, it hit a second tree.

The driver and the rear passenger were taken to a hospital. The front passenger died, Tidwell said.

