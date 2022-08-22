SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

95-year-old crossing guard leaves retirement to return to work

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved school crossing guard is coming out of retirement to help students make it into the building safely.

Mrs. Estella Williams is 95 years old and was a crossing guard at Westside High School for 25 years before she went into retirement.

A short-lived retirement wasn’t the plan for Mrs. Williams but when Anderson School District Five said they were in need of more help, Mrs. Williams answered the call.

Mrs. Williams is referred to as a staple in the community because of her work as a crossing guard. She’s said to have an infectious personality filled with joy and positivity.

FOX Carolina’s Jarvis Robertson had the chance to speak with Mrs. Williams on her first day back. She said she’s glad to be back and enjoys staying busy.

MORE NEWS: Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Thompson, Billy Anderson and Megan Rich together at a PGA Tournament.
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near...
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet.
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

Latest News

Additional campus police officers were patroling the campus Monday following an early-morning...
SC State adds security measures after off-campus shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: S.C. gas prices fall 4.6 cents in last week, state average at $3.42
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating