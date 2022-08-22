SC Lottery
Charleston County School Board approves timeline in superintendent search

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board has approved a timeline for hiring a new superintendent for the school district.

Board members say they expect to offer the next superintendent a contract in March. That will be nearly a year-and-a-half after former superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait’s resignation.

The search process will begin next month. From there, the timeline says the board will design an outreach plan in October to help develop criteria for the search.

The school board promoted Don Kennedy from interim superintendent to superintendent back in June, with the understanding he will serve in the full-fledged role until a permanent superintendent is selected.

Kennedy was named interim superintendent on Dec. 29.

He started working with the district as Chief Financial Officer back in 2004, serving for a couple of years and then he left for about a decade before coming back in 2018.

