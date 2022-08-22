SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on James Island.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on James Island.

Trever Heyward, 27, died on the scene from a gunshot wound Saturday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man, later identified as Heyward, lying on the ground outside a bar with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Thompson, Billy Anderson and Megan Rich together at a PGA Tournament.
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near...
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester...
Troopers investigating fatal collision in Dorchester County
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
File Graphic
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

Latest News

Program organizers are looking for local input about what the past was like in the Johns Island...
Historic preservation course coming to Johns Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic preservation course coming to Johns Island
Dorchester County officials are holding a public input meeting Monday night to discuss...
Dorchester County seeks public comment on Ladson Road improvements
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County seeks public comment on Ladson Road improvements