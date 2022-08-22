Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on James Island.
Trever Heyward, 27, died on the scene from a gunshot wound Saturday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive.
When they arrived, deputies said they found a man, later identified as Heyward, lying on the ground outside a bar with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
