Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting near South Carolina State University that left one student wounded and another injured.

Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. The coroner’s office scheduled an autopsy for Daniels for later this week.

South Carolina State officials said Daniels was not a student at the college.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night on Buckley Street at housing not affiliated with the university, S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said. But one S.C. State student was wounded in the shooting and a second student suffered injuries in a fall, he said.

As of Monday morning, the student who was wounded was listed in stable condition.

“While this incident poses no ongoing threat to the campus community, I have directed our campus Police Department to have additional personnel on the campus today,” Conyers said, adding that the safety of students and employees continues to be the priority at the university.

The shooting, which was reported just after midnight, placed the school on a two-hour lockdown while Orangeburg Public Safety officers investigated.

That lockdown was lifted at around 2 a.m.

Conyers said classes continued uninterrupted Monday.

The university also has counselors on campus for students who want to speak with them.

