SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures

Additional campus police officers were patroling the campus Monday following an early-morning...
Additional campus police officers were patroling the campus Monday following an early-morning shooting that happened off-campus in housing not affiliated with the university.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting near South Carolina State University that left one student wounded and another injured.

Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. The coroner’s office scheduled an autopsy for Daniels for later this week.

South Carolina State officials said Daniels was not a student at the college.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night on Buckley Street at housing not affiliated with the university, S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said. But one S.C. State student was wounded in the shooting and a second student suffered injuries in a fall, he said.

As of Monday morning, the student who was wounded was listed in stable condition.

“While this incident poses no ongoing threat to the campus community, I have directed our campus Police Department to have additional personnel on the campus today,” Conyers said, adding that the safety of students and employees continues to be the priority at the university.

The shooting, which was reported just after midnight, placed the school on a two-hour lockdown while Orangeburg Public Safety officers investigated.

That lockdown was lifted at around 2 a.m.

A release from the university states the shooting victim who died was not enrolled at S.C. State. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Conyers said classes continued uninterrupted Monday.

The university also has counselors on campus for students who want to speak with them.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Thompson, Billy Anderson and Megan Rich together at a PGA Tournament.
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near...
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

The public health director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
No significant jump in COVID-19 as kids return to school, SC Health Dept. says
Video following Friday night’s downpour captured standing water in the area up against the...
Charleston looking to invest $10M on 2nd phase of potential fix to flood-prone intersection
It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet.
24-year-old killed in Orangeburg County crash, coroner says
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in two arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese