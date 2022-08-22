SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl

Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m....
Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday.

Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue Florence Darlington Tech shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.

She stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her location is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-354-0606.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Thompson, Billy Anderson and Megan Rich together at a PGA Tournament.
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near...
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

The public health director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
No significant jump in COVID-19 as kids return to school, SC Health Dept. says
VIDEO: No significant jump in COVID-19 as kids return to school, SC Health Dept. says
VIDEO: No significant jump in COVID-19 as kids return to school, SC Health Dept. says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman charged in North Charleston hit and run
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a Summerville man faces five charges...
Summerville man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor