SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dogs get tears of joy when reuniting with owners, study says

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard...
To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Man’s best friend may be more like man than we realized.

New research from Japanese scientists suggests a dog’s eyes may well up with tears of happiness when reunited with its owner after an absence.

Dogs, like humans, have ducts that produce tears to keep their eyes clean and healthy. But tears in dogs hadn’t been linked with emotion before this study.

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.

It involved a paper strip placed inside the eyelids of the dogs for a minute before and after they were reunited with their owners after 5-7 hours of separation.

They did the same test when dogs were reintroduced to people they knew, but the number of tears only increased during reunions with their owners.

The study was published Monday in the journal, “Current Biology.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Thompson, Billy Anderson and Megan Rich together at a PGA Tournament.
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near...
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in two arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., jail shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob...
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating