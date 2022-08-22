SC Lottery
Dorchester County seeks public comment on Ladson Road improvements

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County created a program to identify four projects as priorities to redevelop and reinvest in the area.

One of those projects is streetscaping on Ladson Road to increase aesthetics and safety.

Daniel Prentice with Dorchester County says the goal of the Oakbrook Tax Increment Financing District is to invest public dollars, stimulate private dollars and ultimately be able to invest in the area.

Improving Ladson Road is just one of a few projects included. The county is also looking to improve Trolly Road and parts of Dorchester Road.

With $5 million, the county will be installing divided landscaped medians and increased lighting on Ladson Road from the county line all the way down to Dorchester Road.

Prentice says, although part of this project is to beautify the street, it will also increase safety for those who use it daily.

“Whenever you’re closing off certain areas where traffic is turning without any particular guided movement, you’re creating dedicated locations for people to expect cars to be turning and where cars know they are supposed to be going,” Prentice says.

Monday, the public can take part in the planning process. A meeting will be held at the Dorchester County Council Chambers in Summerville at 6 p.m.

Engineers will be presenting mockups of the design and there will be a period where the public can ask questions and make comments.

Prentice says they will incorporate public comments in the final design and construction won’t start until next year.

Dorchester County has conducted traffic studies in the area, but they are looking forward to hearing from those who use this road daily.

Monday’s meeting is located at 500 N Main St in Summerville.

