SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana islands for first time in 75 years

Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.(COASTAL PROTECTION AND RESTORATION AUTHORITY)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new discovery brings hope in the wake of one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history.

Louisiana Wildlife officials have confirmed hatchlings from the rarest species of sea turtle on the Chandeleur Islands.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the world’s smallest and most endangered species of sea turtle.

Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.(COASTAL PROTECTION AND REST AUTHORITY)

The finding is the first known discovery of wild sea turtle hatchlings on the Chandeleur Islands in at least 75 years.

It was once thought that the islands and Breton National Wildlife Refuge might never recover from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the largest marine oil spill in history resulting in an estimated 210 million gallons of oil discharged into the environment.

The discovery of the rare turtle nests will encourage future restoration plans to make sure the habitat is preserved and protected.

Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.(COASTAL PROTECTION AND REST AUTHORITY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Thompson, Billy Anderson and Megan Rich together at a PGA Tournament.
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near...
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

The public health director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
No significant jump in COVID-19 as kids return to school, SC Health Dept. says
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinema struggles continue
Video following Friday night’s downpour captured standing water in the area up against the...
Charleston looking to invest $10M on 2nd phase of potential fix to flood-prone intersection