Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancelation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored.

The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.

Ft. Dorchester, Summerville, Woodland and Ashley Ridge were all scheduled to play in the showdown. Anyone who bought a ticket to the jamboree this weekend can bring that ticket and get into the teams’ next game.

“I just want the fans to understand, you know, we’re just not going to take the money and run,” LaPrad said. “I mean, we you know, we were thinking last night ‘what in the world are we gonna do? If anybody’s got a better idea of what to do, I’m open for suggestions.”

Although the games were during week zero, LaPrad said the players, band, cheerleaders, families and fans were all excited and ready to kick off the season.

“We hate it for all of our fans because we do have great sports fans in Dorchester County,” LaPrad said. “Woodland is up there, so people came a long way. It was kind of the time for everybody to come out and see what Fort Dorchester’s got this year,”

Electronic tickets can be shown on phones to get in the first official game of the season. For cash tickets, you will have to present on arrival.

Meanwhile, vendors will be reimbursed for the required fee to set up at the games, but not for the lost revenue.

