Groups sue to challenge development Cainhoy Peninsula

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Environmental groups are suing federal agencies in what they say is an attempt to protect wetlands that could be damaged by a planned development.

The Coastal Conservation League, the South Carolina Wildlife Federation and Charleston Waterkeeper filed the suit against the Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The groups say a developer should not be allowed to fill in wetlands and build houses in a floodplain for the Cainhoy Plantation development.

The groups say they have been watching the plans for years, adding that they are not against building on the peninsula as long as it is done in a way that protects wildlife and wetlands.

“They’re going to impact the red pocketed woodpeckers. We’re trying to get them to avoid those birds,” CCL Senior Program Director Jason Crowley says. “We’re trying to get them to minimize their impacts of the wetlands. And they’re proposing about half their development to be locating homes within the 100-year floodplain.”

In the lawsuit, the groups argue that a permit to build on nearly 200 acres of wetlands violates the Clean Water Act. The act says permits should only be approved for the least damaging option to wetlands.

“It would be more condensed, but you can basically do the same development, eliminate the impacts to wetlands, get the new development out of the floodplain which seems like a win-win to us,” Chris DeScherer, the South Carolina office director of the Southern Environmental Law Center, said. “Because the corps and the developer failed to explain why they didn’t go that route, we think we have very strong arguments to make in front of the court.”

With the lawsuit, the groups have submitted alternative plans, that allow for development, but don’t impact the wetlands as much.

“Litigation is a tool. But you know, our ultimate outcome and goal is to be able to work with the developers and the agencies that issued these permits to come up with a resolution that allows a sustainable, resilient development on this property that is respectful and mindful of the surrounding communities and the natural resources and cultural resources and ensure that, as our region continues to deal with the effects of sea level rise and flooding that we’re not putting more people in harm’s way than where we have seen that issue in other places in the Lowcountry in recent years,” Crowley said.

The agencies named in the lawsuit have not yet responded to requests for comment.

