Historic preservation course coming to Johns Island

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new three-week program is coming to Johns Island focusing on researching and documenting historic buildings and their role within the African American community.

Program organizers including scholars from Clemson University, Claflin University and the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture are looking for local input about what the past was like in the Johns Island area during the Jim Crow and Civil Rights Era.

The coordinator of the project, Jon Marcoux, who is also the director of Clemson University’s graduate program of Historic Preservation, said these “listening sessions” are a crucial part of the project because they will help bring the past to life and ensure they are encapsulating the full history of the area.

He said they want community members to help them educate others by sharing what the past was like on Johns Island.

The three-week program is expected to get underway next summer, and it will focus on researching and preserving historic buildings.

The course is centered around four buildings on Johns Island in particular: The Progressive Club, Moving Star Hall, Promise Land School and Hebron.

Marcoux said each of these buildings resembles an important part of the African-American Community in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. For example, the Promise Land School is where Esau Jenkins, a prominent civil rights leader, taught.

Marcoux says physical buildings can bring alive moments in history and allow us to connect with the past.

“If we don’t protect places that tell stories of all sorts of different people, we tend to end up with a landscape with places that only tell one story,” Marcoux said.

The next listening session is on Saturday on Johns Island at 11 a.m.. For more information, about the listening sessions, click here.

