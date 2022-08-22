Myrtle Beach SkyWheel experienced ‘technical issue’ causing it to stop with passengers onboard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A technical issue caused a popular attraction, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, to suddenly stop while passengers were onboard Sunday night.

There were three groups on the wheel during the incident, according to SkyWheel’s Facebook page.

Crews with the SkyWheel, along with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, worked to manually bring the gondolas and get the passengers off safely, according to a statement from the SkyWheel.

“The guests were safe the entire time, were in air conditioned gondolas and were in constant communication with our crew on the progress of getting them off,” the statement said.

SkyWheel Marketing Manager, Sean Bailey, said safety is their priority for Myrtle Beach visitors and residents.

“Every day we actually do wheel checks and a climb. So, we actually climb to the center of the hub and inspect the wheel to make sure it’s doing what it’s supposed to be doing,” Bailey said.

According to their Facebook page, the maintenance team identified and fixed the issue on Monday morning.

Bailey said it was a technical issue caused by the recent storms the area has experienced. He said just two weeks ago the wheel has an inspection.

The state of South Carolina requires any attraction devices to have inspections annually, but Bailey said SkyWheel has various inspections throughout the year.

“We’re just continuing to review and upgrade and update our safety procedures going forward. Obviously, we do monthly training and we do daily checks so, we already have safety as our top priority for our wheel and our guests,” Bailey said.

The ride reopened at 1 p.m. and is resuming normal operations.

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is a staple of the Grand Strand skyline. Riders can get in one of the SkyWheel’s 42 gondolas and get full views of the Atlantic Ocean and Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

