SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New week, same weather story!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast all week. We’ll start out mainly dry this morning but the rain chance will increase from lunchtime through this afternoon. Any storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll rinse and repeat this forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others with the wettest days appearing to be today, Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: A tropical wave near the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. This is a disturbance that will need to be watched for the next 7 to 10 days as it tracks west toward the United States. There is uncertainty over where this will go and whether it will ever develop. We’ll keep you posted!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Thompson, Billy Anderson and Megan Rich together at a PGA Tournament.
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near...
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester...
Troopers investigating fatal collision in Dorchester County
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
File Graphic
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Unsettled weather continues this week!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast