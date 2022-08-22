New week, same weather story!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast all week. We’ll start out mainly dry this morning but the rain chance will increase from lunchtime through this afternoon. Any storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll rinse and repeat this forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others with the wettest days appearing to be today, Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: A tropical wave near the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. This is a disturbance that will need to be watched for the next 7 to 10 days as it tracks west toward the United States. There is uncertainty over where this will go and whether it will ever develop. We’ll keep you posted!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

