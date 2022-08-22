SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

QB Mayfield starting for Panthers in Week 1 against Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website Monday.

Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. The news was expected as Mayfield had outperformed Darnold during most of training camp.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”

Both Mayfield and Darnold are expected to play in the team’s preseason finale on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Neither Mayfield nor Darnold has seen much action in the preseason and both were held out of last week’s game against the New England Patriots.

Rhule originally said the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but that was before rookie third-round draft pick Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc ligament tear in his foot.

“All along, we’ve felt like we need to have a really strong quarterback room, and have every quarterback ready to play,” Rhule said. “The reality of this league is most teams will play multiple quarterbacks. Sam has worked incredibly hard, played really well for us during training camp, and will be ready to go if and when it’s needed.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al Thompson, Billy Anderson and Megan Rich together at a PGA Tournament.
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near...
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Clemson head coach Monte Lee stands in the dugout before an NCAA baseball game against South...
Ex-Clemson baseball coach Lee embracing role as SC assistant
No. 4 Clemson counting on ‘Avengers’ D-line for a title run
South Carolina seeks step forward in Beamer’s second season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation