Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight at the restaurant, a report states.

The police report states arriving officers detained two people, one for allegedly hitting a security guard and another for being one of the alleged instigators of the fight inside.

The man accused of hitting the security guard told officers his girlfriend was assaulted by two unknown men inside the restaurant and attempted to get between the men and his girlfriend, the report states. He told officers he attempted to get the security guard to help him but did not hit the security guard, the report states.

The security guard later to officers that he could not identify the person who punched him in the head and the man who was originally detained was released at the scene, the report states.

According to the police report, the groups continued to verbally threaten each other and attempted to attack each other as officers were pushing the crowd outside and telling everyone to leave the area. Officers advised everyone on the scene to get into their vehicles and leave.

The report states a woman was detained after being advised by officers to stop approaching other groups of people and to stop cursing and yelling but continued to disobey the officers’ orders. The woman was later released at the scene.

The report states two others were booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.

Lizeller Dixon was charged with breach of peace and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center and later released, jail records show.

Dashawn Malik Grant was charged with breach of peace and posted a $400 bond, jail records show.

The report states officers were later advised of a victim in the incident who stated she was attempting to pull an unknown man off of two unknown children when an unknown woman pulled her off the man and punched her in the face.

The report states the woman had spoken to officers on the scene multiple times and had not mentioned she was assaulted.

Officers said multiple witnesses at the scene refused to cooperate and provide any information about what happened inside, the report states.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.