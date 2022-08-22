SC Lottery
Reported shooting puts SC State on brief lockdown

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, a message from the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement said the school’s campus was shut down because of a shooting in the area.

The lockdown was advised by Orangeburg County authorities.

No vehicles were allowed on or off campus during the lockdown and students were advised to stay in their dorms.

The lockdown was lifted around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

No details on the reported shooting have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

