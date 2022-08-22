SC Lottery
SC State adds security measures after off-campus shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University responded with increased security measures Monday following a deadly shooting near the campus that left one student wounded and another injured.

The incident occurred at housing on Buckley Street that was not affiliated with the university, President Alexander Conyers said.

Authorities say one person died in the shooting and that an SC State student as wounded. The student, as of Monday morning, was listed in stable condition, the school said.

A second student was injured in a fall.

“While this incident poses no ongoing threat to the campus community, I have directed our campus Police Department to have additional personnel on the campus today,” Conyers said, adding that the safety of students and employees continues to be the priority at the university.

The shooting, which was reported just after midnight, placed the school on a two-hour lockdown while Orangeburg Public Safety officers investigated.

That lockdown was lifted at around 2 a.m.

A release from the university states the shooting victim who died was not enrolled at S.C. State. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Conyers said classes continued uninterrupted Monday.

The university also has counselors on campus for students who want to speak with them.

