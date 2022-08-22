Summerville man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a Summerville man faces five charges connected to the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

Dillion David Leopold, 31, is charged with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Court documents allege Leopold solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually-explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Investigators say while he was out on bond on two of the charges, they discovered he possessed child pornography and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced sexually-explicit images of a minor.

If convicted on all five charges, he faces a prison term of up to 50 years.

A booking photo of Leopold was not available from the Dorchester County Detention Center website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.