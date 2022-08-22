SC Lottery
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday.

Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page.

“His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post stated.

Police called him a man of faith and someone who would do anything to help anyone in need.

During his time on the Summerville Police Department, he served in the Uniform Patrol Division, the Criminal Investigative Division, the Traffic Safety Unit and the School Resource Officer Unit.

The post states he left the force to serve as a youth pastor at an area church.

