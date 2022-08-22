SC Lottery
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag.

Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation.

Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were acting on a request from law enforcement regarding an incident that happened off-campus over the weekend when they met Hampton as he was getting off the bus.

Hampton was taken to an office and a search of his bookbag by school officials uncovered a loaded gun and ammunition. He was then taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

On August 20, a shooting happened near Gaston. County officials notified police that some of the students involved in the shooting were students at Airport High School.

Based on the information, school officials searched the bags of each student named in the shooting.

District officials say Hampton will face district discipline in accordance with board policy and state law.

Extra administrators and law enforcement officers are at the school out of an abundance of caution. The school is operating on a normal schedule.

“We do not tolerate weapons in our Cayce schools and I am proud of our officers that worked quickly this morning to keep our students and our teachers safe,” said Chief Chris Cowan. “This was a collaborative effort with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Lexington School District Two. The partnership with both of these entities helped stop the potential for any violent acts in our school.”

In a statement, officials said:

Lexington Two does not tolerate weapons on campus or any potential threat to the safety of our students or employees. We ask parents and guardians to remind their students to immediately report to an administrator, teacher, SRO, or another district employee any alleged threats, suspicious activities and/or discussions, as well as anything that just doesn’t seem right.

The district has a tip line to make reports anonymously by text, call or email: (803) 363-5172 or lex2tipline@lex2.org.

