Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June.

Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records.

The charges stem from an incident on June 30. Police responded to the 4800 block of Nesbit Avenue and found a man bleeding from the back of the head.

An incident report states investigators determined a vehicle left the roadway, struck the victim and a Dominion Energy utility pole and then fled the scene.

The victim’s mother told police she believed the crash was intentional and said her son and Sumpter had been arguing.

Sumpter was arrested on Friday.

