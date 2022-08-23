SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

18-month-old dies after car crashes into home, Tennessee police say

Morristown investigators said they were looking to speak with a man named Walter Noe Mendez.
By Paige Hill and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An 18-month-old died after a car hit a home in Tennessee Saturday night, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Morristown Police Department said a car accelerated backward into the home around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The toddler was sleeping inside the home during the crash and was killed, officials said.

According to police, the driver left the scene.

Officers found alcohol in the vehicle and believe that could have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators have identified Walter Noe Mendez as a person of interest in the deadly hit-and-run crash and are looking to speak with him.

Copyright WVLT via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value...
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app

Latest News

Jenny Taylor, 43, has been charged with three counts of child neglect.
Woman charged after trash, human feces found throughout home with 3 children, police say
Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the...
Superyacht swallowed by the sea off coast of Italy
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the...
TALAT: Superyacht swallowed by the sea
A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs face possible extermination for being too close to humans