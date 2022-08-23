Beaufort County deputies search for fast food worker in weekend shooting

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County investigators say they are searching for the employee of a Hilton Head Island fast food restaurant accused of firing shots out of a drive-thru window.

Deputies released a still from surveillance footage of 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who they say is an employee at the Wendy’s on Nature’s Way where shots were reported on Friday night. They say he is wanted on charges of aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carry of a firearm.

When they responded to the restaurant that night at approximately 10:45 p.m., they say they learned Montano was working at the restaurant and fired two shots out of the drive-thru window, presumably at a customer or vehicle waiting in the line.

Deputies say he then ran out of the restaurant, continuing to fire shots at the vehicle as it sped away.

“Investigators do not believe this incident to be a random act of violence upon an unknowing customer,” a release from the sheriff’s office states.

Deputies say neither the driver of the vehicle nor any passengers inside have come forward to provide a statement to law enforcement. Their identity remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident or Montano’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

