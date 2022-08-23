SC Lottery
Charleston County Council considers forming Climate Action Committee

By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday night, Charleston County Council will vote on whether or not to form a Climate Action Committee specifically for the county.

Tuesday’s vote will be the second of three readings.

Back in July, the council voted in favor of forming the committee after a presentation from the county’s Sustainability Coordinator.

During the presentation, the county’s Sustainability Coordinator, Arielle Gerstein, said if formed the committee will work on a climate action plan.

The plan would create greenhouse gas reduction goals, along with a timeframe for achieving those goals, she said.

Gerstein said the county’s plan would be in line with the City of Charleston’s existing climate action plan that was published last year.

If formed, the committee would act as an advisory board to the county council on “all matters related to the climate action plan and sustainability.”

The meeting is Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Lonnie Hamilton, III Public Services Building on the second floor. The address is 4045 Bridge View Drive.

For more information, call (843)958-4030.

