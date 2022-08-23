Charleston County set to vote on designating remainder of ARPA funds

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The future of more than $20 million in pandemic relief money is up for a vote at Charleston County Council.

Charleston County first received around $80 million in American Rescue Plan funds last year. Since then, the county has decided how they would spend $59.4 million of that money, and the rest could be allocated Tuesday night.

The county has outlined four priorities when they originally got the money from the federal government. Those are making up for revenue lost during the pandemic, expanding accessibility and broadband, economic stability and resilience and infrastructure.

If their latest plans pass Tuesday, some of the money would go toward a second phase of the microbusiness pandemic relief program.

This was a program where some businesses could apply for up to $25,000 from the county to offset income lost during the pandemic.

Also, around $4 million could head to local non-profits to help them expand their services to reach more people in the county.

“The primary thing we want to do with these funds is to create change in the county,” Director of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Darrell Davis said. “We just don’t want to do handouts, and when the money is gone, it’s gone. We want to put the money into programs that are literally going to change lives for people in the community.”

The county said the money has to be designated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

