Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce launches housing coalition to better understand the housing crisis

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After about two years in the making, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is launching its latest coalition.

Chamber officials say their goal is to create a regional push to understand the problems surrounding housing in the Tri-county. This coalition is for everybody to learn about the housing crisis, not just members.

Craig Logan with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce says they’ve made housing a priority over the last four years.

Logan says when they mention attainable housing that means housing for those ranging from homelessness to affluent homes.

The chamber has hosted a series of vision labs with community leaders and business organizers to get a better idea of what the problem is and how they can help. Out of this they created the Regional Housing Coalition to get to the bottom of how this housing crisis started and what to do now.

“It’s important not only that we focus on housing in Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston County, but collectively when we come together to create a bigger impact, we know that we can have bigger solutions, ‘’ Logan says.

The first step to finding a solution is education. Logan says from there they hope to build advocates to help them advance the knowledge around the housing crisis.

Logan says a major goal is to engage with the public and pay attention to their concerns and experiences. The chamber plans to meet throughout the year with those who join this coalition.

Today the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce will officially launch the coalition at 4 p.m. located at 4922 O’Hear Ave, Ste. 101 North Charleston, SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.