Classroom Champions: Elementary School Teacher needs books for library

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As we head into the second week of school for Lowcountry schools, an area media specialist hopes to keep her students excited about reading.

For many years, Media Specialist Ebonie Ervin has been creating a library environment that helps open her 300 students’ minds to the world around them. She recently says her school, Clay Hill in Ridgeville, converted from a middle to an elementary school.

Ervin says the switch has left her with the task of rebuilding most of the library book collection in the school to reflect the needs of her younger readers.

“There’s a small budget for the library but it’s not enough to build an adequate collection for the students for the different reading levels and different interests so there’s definitely and need,” Ervin says.

For her Donor’s Choose project, Ervin is hoping to to get about 90 class sets of chapter books that she says will help 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade students read together and complete a grade level project based on the book.

She says her kids have the desire to read and now they just need the resources and opportunities.

“This helps them build a lot of skills they will need in education and even in the future their critical thinking and reading skills and it’s also important for our reluctant readers. We always have those students that are not really into reading but when they come together to read with their class it really changes it,” Ervin says.

Ervin says she has seen firsthand how reading a book together as a class and discussing the book positively impacts students’ relationships with one another, their love of reading and their ability to collaborate.

This Donor’s Choose project entitled Let’s read together still needs $457 dollars and expires very soon.

You can help this Dorchester District Four teacher by clicking right here to donate.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

