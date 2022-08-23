Columbia child in search of donor for rare blood disease treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Columbia family is seeking help from the community for their child with a rare disease.

Amari’s journey began in March when the 11-year-old told her mother she was feeling tired and couldn’t enjoy PE in school. A diagnosis revealed a rare blood disease, Aplastic Anemia. The disease is a result of bone marrow failure. It causes fatigue, easy bruising, bleeding and vulnerability to infections. Further complications can include heart failure or leukemia.

To cure this disease a blood stem cell transplant from bone marrow is needed from a genetically-matched donor. Amari does not have any perfect matches within her immediate family. The National Marrow Donor Program said direct matches are only found in families about 30% of the time.

Currently she does not have a donor in the registry. Anyone interested in trying to join the registry can do so at the link here.

The organization said successful genetic matches typically share an ethnic background with a patient and are younger individuals. Only individuals between 18 and 40 are eligible to donate. It also shared that up to 85% of donors donate through a process called Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation, which is a process similar to donating platelets.

Organizers said donors will have all expenses covered and no expense to them. More information about the donation process can be found at the link here.

Amari is need of a bone marrow transplant to treat her rare disease. (NMDP)

