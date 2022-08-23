Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a Ladson convenience store.

Deputies say they responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Scotchman on Highway 78 after receiving a report of two masked men with handguns entering the store and demanding money.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says the men fled on foot with cash. No injuries were reported.

“Deputies and officers from partner agencies, including a Summerville police K-9 unit, responded but could not immediately find any suspects,” Knapp says. “No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

