Dorchester County family waiting for witness to come forward to help solve loved one’s killing

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a year-and-a-half after a Dorchester County father of four was gunned down, his family is hoping someone will come forward.

DeVonne Mayfield was fatally shot on Jan. 9, 2021, at a club on Ashley Phosphate Road just days after his 29th birthday.

Sgt. Chaz Easterlin is the head detective on the case for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve gone through the initial forensic evidence that was on scene that we gathered, spoke to potential witnesses or persons involved, identified parties that might be involved. We’ve gathered factual basis data, forensic evidence, electronic evidence that has helped us,” Easterlin says.

Easterlin says while they are close to answers, they need the public’s help.

“But we’re at a point where we could really use the assistance of people who were on scene that night,” he says. “You know even if they didn’t think it was important in the moment, the least little bit of information may be what we need, the key to unlock the rest of the case to bring those people to justice.”

Mayfield’s mother, Cynthia Roper, says he adored his children, had an infectious smile and was always there for anyone who needed him. She wants answers about his death.

“I would just ask for justice. Not only for me and his siblings and his father, but I want justice for his four kids and they deserve it. They are the main ones that are suffering. He was very active in their lives so he’s very much missed,” Roper says. “I know that would at least give the 13-year-old and seven-year-old that really know what’s going on closure – they need justice.”

Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.