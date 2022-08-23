Family of woman shot and killed hopeful trial will bring closure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman shot and killed in 2019 has been waiting since then for justice after the pandemic delayed her accused killer’s trial.

Ebony Myers’ family and friends say it has been “a rollercoaster ride” over the past three years waiting for something that will help them finally move on.

Myers was 37 when she was killed in what North Charleston Police call a domestic violence murder that happened in September 2019.

An affidavit states Myers was shot multiple times. Court documents show that before she died, she told responding officers that her then-husband, Romane Clare, was the one who shot her.

Clare was charged with murder and is third on the jury trial docket for the week of Aug. 29, according to Jessica Baldwin with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s office. He has been in jail awaiting trial.

Alicia Kennedy, family friend and outreach coordinator for Palmetto Hope Network, says the family is hopeful that they can soon move on.

“They’re hoping and trusting that they will not get a phone call that says it’s been continued,” Kennedy said. “They are so ready to move on and to see him sentenced.”

She says not only do they want a trial, but they want the sentence to be just, because even if the trial does give closure, it still doesn’t bring her back.

“You want to move on with your life but as many of the family members have shared, it’s difficult when you’re wondering, is he going to get time? How much time will he get? Will he plea? So, it’s a very confusing time,” Kennedy said.

If the trial does happen soon, Myers’ mother wants there to a large presence of loved ones in the courtroom so that the judge could see that her daughter was loved.

