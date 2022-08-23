SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Family of woman shot and killed hopeful trial will bring closure

Ebony Myers was killed in September 2019 in what North Charleston Police call a domestic...
Ebony Myers was killed in September 2019 in what North Charleston Police call a domestic violence murder.(Alicia Kennedy)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman shot and killed in 2019 has been waiting since then for justice after the pandemic delayed her accused killer’s trial.

Ebony Myers’ family and friends say it has been “a rollercoaster ride” over the past three years waiting for something that will help them finally move on.

Myers was 37 when she was killed in what North Charleston Police call a domestic violence murder that happened in September 2019.

An affidavit states Myers was shot multiple times. Court documents show that before she died, she told responding officers that her then-husband, Romane Clare, was the one who shot her.

Clare was charged with murder and is third on the jury trial docket for the week of Aug. 29, according to Jessica Baldwin with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s office. He has been in jail awaiting trial.

Alicia Kennedy, family friend and outreach coordinator for Palmetto Hope Network, says the family is hopeful that they can soon move on.

“They’re hoping and trusting that they will not get a phone call that says it’s been continued,” Kennedy said. “They are so ready to move on and to see him sentenced.”

She says not only do they want a trial, but they want the sentence to be just, because even if the trial does give closure, it still doesn’t bring her back.

“You want to move on with your life but as many of the family members have shared, it’s difficult when you’re wondering, is he going to get time? How much time will he get? Will he plea? So, it’s a very confusing time,” Kennedy said.

If the trial does happen soon, Myers’ mother wants there to a large presence of loved ones in the courtroom so that the judge could see that her daughter was loved.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value...
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app
Former Summerville Police Officer Eddie Fleming died Sunday after a fight with cancer, police...
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob...
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

Latest News

Former Charleston County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Joyce Smith, who was fired in April, has filed...
Former sheriff’s office chief deputy claims firing was retaliatory in new federal lawsuit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lanes reopen on I-526 East near Westmoreland Bridge
Deputies say they responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Scotchman on Highway 78 after...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store