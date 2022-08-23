FIRST ALERT: Crash closes one lane on I-526 East

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one eastbound lane of I-526 is closed while a crash is being investigated.

The crash happened just before the Westmoreland bridge Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the crash involves and vehicle and a moped.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the moped sustained “significant injuries” in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.