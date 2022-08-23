SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes one lane on I-526 East

The Charleston Police Department says one eastbound lane of I-526 is closed while a crash is...
The Charleston Police Department says one eastbound lane of I-526 is closed while a crash is being investigated.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one eastbound lane of I-526 is closed while a crash is being investigated.

The crash happened just before the Westmoreland bridge Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the crash involves and vehicle and a moped.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the moped sustained “significant injuries” in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

